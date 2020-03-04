Judge approves recount of Dallas County Super Tuesday votes

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas County will recount ballots from Super Tuesday voters in the 2020 primary after discovering 44 thumb drives containing ballots were not included in the final results. State District Judge Emily Tobolowsky approved the request Tuesday to manually recount the votes. The error affected about 7,000 ballots in Dallas County, which had […] 👓 View full article

