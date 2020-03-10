Farhan Rashad Haiti Suspends Flights From Europe, Canada, Latin America Over COVID-19 Outbreak https://t.co/EZClMmNn9T 16 hours ago pat pattyib 🇨🇦 😷 Countries in Latin America are closing their borders to flights from Europe, Asia. Canada should do the same. They'… https://t.co/0s2H3gfW5P 2 days ago Scott Squires RT @THR: As the Canadian dollar tumbles and the U.S. suspends flights from certain international regions, Hollywood production in Canada co… 3 days ago DayUp RT @DJSiri: Air Canada suspends flights to and from Italy due to coronavirus https://t.co/gmtSNgVzja 3 days ago DJS Air Canada suspends flights to and from Italy due to coronavirus https://t.co/gmtSNgVzja 3 days ago