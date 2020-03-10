Canadian and U.S. jets intercept, escort Russian planes north of Alaska Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

U.S. and Canadian aircraft intercepted and escorted two Russian jets that flew over the Beaufort Sea near the Alaska coastline, military officials said Tuesday. 👓 View full article



