Biden, Sanders cancel rallies due to coronavirus fears; no debate audience

Reuters India Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cancelled primary election-night rallies on Tuesday over coronavirus fears and the party said the next debate between the two contenders would have no audience.
News video: Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns

Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns 00:32

 Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cancelled rallies on March 10 over coronavirus fears. According to Reuters, the next debate between the two contenders will not have an audience. The debate was going to be held in Cleveland but Ohio state officials expressed concern...

Sanders, Biden cancel campaign rallies over coronavirus fears

Election officials in US states holding primary contests this month are scrambling to come up with contingency plans.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •ReutersBelfast TelegraphSeattle TimesJust JaredFOXNews.comMediaiteSeattlePI.com

Biden, Sanders Face Off In 6-State ‘Mini-Super Tuesday’

Amid coronavirus fears, both Biden and Bernie Sanders canceled rallies that were planned for Tuesday night in Cleveland after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine declared...
CBS 2 Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS News

