Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > ‘It’s Just Everywhere Already’: How Delays in Testing Set Back the U.S. Coronavirus Response

‘It’s Just Everywhere Already’: How Delays in Testing Set Back the U.S. Coronavirus Response

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Dr. Helen Y. Chu, an infectious disease expert in Seattle, knew that the United States did not have much time. In late January, the first confirmed American case of the coronavirus had landed in her area. Critical questions needed answers: Had the man infected anyone else? Was the deadly virus already lurking in other communities […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published < > Embed
News video: COVID-19 testing: When and how to get tested in the Tri-State

COVID-19 testing: When and how to get tested in the Tri-State 03:16

 Local health officials say you have a few options in the Tri-State if you think you may have coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave [Video]Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), saying it was important to increase the number of people who are being tested to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:20Published

Health minister is first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus [Video]Health minister is first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus

Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus.The Conservative MP confirmed she was self-isolating after testing positive, while officials were working to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delays In Coronavirus Testing Creates Confusion, Questions

The coronavirus response has been marred by a delayed rollout of an effective test for those who may have been exposed. It's created uncertainty and left some...
NPR Also reported by •Mid-DayCBS NewsNaturalNews.comAl Jazeera

Glitches, missed opportunities and delays left the United States behind in testing for coronavirus

Since Renee Schwartz developed shortness of breath and a severe cough two weeks ago, she has been trying desperately to get a coronavirus test. She has already...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NPRBelfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Spireship

Arabella ‘It’s Just Everywhere Already’: How Delays in Testing Set Back the U.S. Coronavirus Response - The New York Times https://t.co/tNy62yWog3 9 seconds ago

reluctantzealot

Just me RT @seattletimes: The failure to tap into a Pacific Northwest flu study was one in a series of missed chances by the federal government to… 13 seconds ago

AnaSimo08399212

Ana Simoes RT @TomFitton: ‘It’s Just Everywhere Already’: How Delays in Testing Set Back the U.S. Coronavirus Response https://t.co/He8m5XbO5e 25 seconds ago

sarfeo

شکلات دوست دارم RT @leahmcelrath: Researchers in Seattle took samples in late January but couldn’t get government approval to test them for #COVID19 until… 32 seconds ago

Quintus74689745

Quintus RT @adjordan: By Feb. 25, Chu and her colleagues began performing coronavirus tests, without government approval...They quickly had a posit… 51 seconds ago

DennisBounds87

Dennis Bounds ‘It’s Just Everywhere Already’: How Delays in Testing Set Back the U.S. Coronavirus Response https://t.co/utOq2Buov5 56 seconds ago

mdkayak

MD Kayak RT @robininny: A Must Read! - 👇🏻 #COVID19 #coronavirus #CoronavirusUSA “It’s Just Everywhere Already’: How Delays in Testing Set Back th… 2 minutes ago

agrab

André Grabczynski ‘It’s Just Everywhere Already’: How Delays in Testing Set Back the U.S. Coronavirus Response https://t.co/5YA9fnzlLm 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.