2020 primary takeaways: Joe Biden’s nomination to lose

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s path to the Democratic presidential nomination widened significantly Tuesday with commanding victories in Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan, a state that his rival Bernie Sanders won four years ago. Key takeaways: IT’S BIDEN’S NOMINATION TO LOSE Biden has become the reliable Buick of this race. His momentum accelerated as he broadened […]
