Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Near-Peer Threats At Highest Point Since Cold War, Pentagon Official Says

Near-Peer Threats At Highest Point Since Cold War, Pentagon Official Says

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
By David Vergun

The United States faces an array of threats from near-peer competitors China and Russia that have not been seen since before the fall of the Berlin Wall, a DOD official said Tuesday.

Matthew P. Donovan, who is performing the duties of the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, said the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.