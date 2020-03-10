Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• World •
Americas
U.S.
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
World News
>
Putin Opens The Door – Wide – To Staying On As President Past 2024 – Analysis
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest
Putin Opens The Door – Wide – To Staying On As President Past 2024 – Analysis
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 (
2 days ago
)
By Mike Eckel
(RFE/RL) — In 2012, after four years of ostensibly playing second fiddle to Dmitry Medvedev, Vladimir Putin returned to the presidency.
And the guessing game began: How long would he remain there?
Would it be until 2018, after a six-year term, or 2024, when he hit the constitutional barrier of two
...
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Credit: Veuer - Published
1 day ago
< > Embed
Russian Parliament Opens Door to Allow Vladimir Putin to Stay On as President Until 2036
01:02
Russia’s Parliament approves a constitutional change that would allow Vladimir Putin to rule for longer than former dictator Joseph Stalin. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
You Might Like
Recent related news from verified sources
Putin Leaves Door Open To Run For President Again
Putin’s speech to the Russian parliament Tuesday seemed to be one of his most sincere: he argued that stable leadership is good for a country in turbulent...
Eurasia Review
2 days ago
Also reported by •
Deutsche Welle
•
CBC.ca
Putin opens door to changes that would allow him to stay in power until 2036
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday opened the door to constitutional changes that would allow him to remain in power until 2036 if he chose to do so,...
Reuters
2 days ago
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Brazil
Italy
Wuhan
Republican Party
Jair Bolsonaro
Greece
White House
Mark Esper
European Union
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Europe
Coronavirus Travel
Coronavirus Outbreak
Princess Cruises
Coronavirus Pandemic
Tom Hanks
WORTH WATCHING
Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US
Brazil's gangs emerge as major cocaine exporters to Europe
WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic
EU promises 'whatever it takes' to curb coronavirus
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020
One News Page
Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us
|
Contact us
|
Disclaimer
|
Press Room
|
Terms & Conditions | Content Accreditation
RSS
|
News for my Website
|
Free news search widget
|
In the News
|
DMCA / Content Removal
|
Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing?
Send us your feedback
|
LIKE us on Facebook
FOLLOW us on Twitter
•
FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News
®
is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.