‘It’s just everywhere already’: How delays in testing set back the U.S. coronavirus response

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The failure to tap into a Pacific Northwest flu study was one in a series of missed chances by the federal government to ensure more widespread testing in the early days of the outbreak. Instead, the crisis grew undetected — and exponentially.
