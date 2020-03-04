Craig Thomler ‘It’s Just Everywhere Already’: How Delays in Testing Set Back the U.S. Coronavirus Response - The New York Times https://t.co/2g2DzvbZzH 49 seconds ago JayMee Jean Richens ‘It’s Just Everywhere Already’: How Delays in Testing Set Back the U.S. Coronavirus Response https://t.co/t8VogzWrq7 1 minute ago JD ✍️ @AOC Will Redfield, Hahn, and Verma be called to testify for their actions? ‘It’s Just Everywhere Already’: How D… https://t.co/6S7XgYOzKa 2 minutes ago LaLaJa RT @seattletimes: The failure to tap into a Pacific Northwest flu study was one in a series of missed chances by the federal government to… 3 minutes ago DD1234 ‘It’s Just Everywhere Already’: How Delays in Testing Set Back the U.S. Coronavirus Response https://t.co/zPwXcPdpfI 4 minutes ago breakingnews4u.com "‘It’s Just Everywhere Already’: How Delays in Testing Set Back the U.S. Coronavirus Response" by Sheri Fink and Mi… https://t.co/JWX4a3Zs4E 5 minutes ago cindyjones RT @SamHarrisOrg: Wow, is this frustrating to read... ‘It’s Just Everywhere Already’: How Delays in Testing Set Back the U.S. Coronavirus… 6 minutes ago Shaun Dakin #ClimateAction New #coronavirus ‘It’s Just Everywhere Already’: How Delays in Testing Set Back the U.S. Coronavirus Response https://t.co/t7YxrzUisK 8 minutes ago