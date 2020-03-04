Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: India asks citizens to avoid non-essential travel abroad

Coronavirus: India asks citizens to avoid non-essential travel abroad

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
India so far has reported 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus which includes 16 Italians.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus in India: Govt concerned over people not disclosing travel history | Oneindia News

Coronavirus in India: Govt concerned over people not disclosing travel history | Oneindia News 03:17

 AS THE INDIAN GOVERNMENT HAS SPRUNG INTO ACTION TO PREVENT THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS IN THE COUNTRY, THE MAIN ISSUE THAT IS NOW BECOMING A CAUSE OF WORRY FOR THE GOVERNMENT IS THAT THE PEOPLE TRAVELLING TO THE COUNTRIES LIKE ITALY, IRAN, SOUTH KOREA, DUBAI, AND OTHERS AREN'T DISCLOSING THEIR...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

India Holi festival: Celebrations overshadowed by virus outbreak [Video]India Holi festival: Celebrations overshadowed by virus outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said he would not celebrate Holi this year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published

Revelers Celebrate Holi Festival Amid Coronavirus Fears [Video]Revelers Celebrate Holi Festival Amid Coronavirus Fears

Fears about the coronavirus did not stop many people from taking to the streets in India to celebrate Holi. According to CNN, Holi is traditionally celebrated across India, South Asia and among the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fifteen Italians test positive for coronavirus in India - media

Fifteen Italian citizens in India have tested positive for coronavirus, media said on Wednesday.
Reuters Also reported by •Mid-DayIndiaTimesWorldNewsDNA

Coronavirus in India: 'People will be prosecuted for hiding their symptoms'

The number of Coronavirus cases rose to 39 in India on Sunday, after a couple and their son, who had flown from Italy last month and evaded airport screening,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesWorldNewsDNA

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.