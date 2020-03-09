News24.com | UK health minister tests positive for coronavirus

Global  

British MP Nadine Dorries, a minister in the health department, has tested positive for coronavirus, she said in a statement on Tuesday.
Boris Johnson has updated MPs on the Coronavirus during today's Prime Minister's Questions – after it was confirmed that health minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for the virus.

The spread of the Wuhan coronavirus has medical authorities around the world scrambling to develop efficient ways to detect and contain the pandemic.

The Times reported that she had been in touch with hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Health minister Nadine Dorries said in a statement to the BBC: "I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus."
