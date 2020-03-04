Global  

Joe Biden calls for unity after big wins in Michigan, three other states

Reuters India Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden scored decisive primary victories in Michigan and three other states on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the Democratic Party's presidential nomination and casting doubt on the future of rival Bernie Sanders' fading White House bid.
News video: Biden celebrates wins in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi

Biden celebrates wins in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi 01:57

 Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden won Democratic nominating contests in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi on Tuesday, taking a big step toward the party&apos;s presidential nomination and dealing a stinging blow to rival Bernie Sanders&apos; fading White House bid.

