Closing borders won't stop coronavirus - German health minister

Reuters India Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Sealing Germany's borders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus would not work, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday, rejecting calls to follow neighbour Austria in denying entry to visitors from Italy.
