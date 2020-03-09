Global  

Closing borders won't stop coronavirus - German health minister

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Sealing Germany's borders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus would not work, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday, rejecting calls to follow neighbor Austria in denying entry to visitors from Italy.
