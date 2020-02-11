Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Australia’s High Court hears what may be Pell’s last appeal

Australia’s High Court hears what may be Pell’s last appeal

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The most senior Catholic to be convicted of child sex abuse took his appeal to Australia’s highest court Wednesday in potentially his last bid to clear his name. Cardinal George Pell was sentenced a year ago to six years in prison for molesting two 13-year-old choirboys in Melbourne’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Australia court hears final appeal in Pell sex abuse case

Australia court hears final appeal in Pell sex abuse case 01:54

 Former Vatican treasurer under Pope Francis is the highest-ranking Catholic official convicted of child sex crimes.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia's High Court Rules Aboriginal People Are Citizens [Video]Australia's High Court Rules Aboriginal People Are Citizens

Australia&apos;s high court ruled Aboriginal people can&apos;t be deported.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

Fire-Weary Region of Australia Receiving Needed Heavy Rainfall [Video]Fire-Weary Region of Australia Receiving Needed Heavy Rainfall

Fire-Weary Region of Australia Receiving Needed Heavy Rainfall Torrential rain in New South Wales has helped get rid of long-lasting bushfires in recent days. The fires, which started last..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australia’s High Court hears appeal from Cardinal George Pell

The most senior Catholic to be convicted of child sex abuse has taken his appeal to Australia’s highest court.
Belfast Telegraph

Australia’s High Court to hear Pell abuse appeal Wednesday

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The most senior Catholic to be convicted of child sex abuse will take his appeal to Australia’s highest court on Wednesday in...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.