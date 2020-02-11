Australia’s High Court hears what may be Pell’s last appeal

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The most senior Catholic to be convicted of child sex abuse took his appeal to Australia’s highest court Wednesday in potentially his last bid to clear his name. Cardinal George Pell was sentenced a year ago to six years in prison for molesting two 13-year-old choirboys in Melbourne’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral […]

