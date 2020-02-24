Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > News24.com | 'We're just at beginning of this epidemic' - French president on coronavirus

News24.com | 'We're just at beginning of this epidemic' - French president on coronavirus

News24 Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
French President Emmanuel Macron warned that France was "just at the beginning" of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 33 people in the country and infected 1,784 according to the latest official data.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC

Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC On Tuesday, CDC official Dr. Nancy Messonnier urged "the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad." Dr. Nancy..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:12Published

South Korea President Issues Highest Level Of Alert For Coronavirus [Video]South Korea President Issues Highest Level Of Alert For Coronavirus

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the country was at a "watershed moment" regarding the coronavirus. Moon-Jae issued the highest level of national alert on Sunday and ordered new resources to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'We are only at the beginning' of the coronavirus epidemic, Macron says

'We are only at the beginning' of the coronavirus epidemic, Macron saysFrench President Emmanuel Macron warned Tuesday that France was "only at the beginning" of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 30 people in the country and...
WorldNews

Macron urges calm after French minister contracts coronavirus

President Emmanuel Macron warned France on Tuesday that it was at just the start of a health epidemic as the coronavirus outbreak crept closer to the heart of...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Zakariakhan123

khan @News24 @Fin24 Our leaders are the most misguided bunch ever.. Just wasting our tax money... Beginning of the end... 1 week ago

BaraMgabadeli

Bandile Dladla @News24 @Fin24 This just the beginning, imagine the growth rate or lack thereof once the Corona virus effects are felt. 1 week ago

Enn_que

Nqobizwe Shipanga @News24 @Channel24 That was the whole idea. They know it’s guilty until proven innocent, Sjava’s pocket has a hole… https://t.co/mCTADT4zdn 1 week ago

AndrePretorius

André Pretorius @News24 @City_Press He should have just paid Eskom from the beginning, no pay no services. 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.