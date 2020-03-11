Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Belga (news agency) > First coronavirus death in Belgium, Belga news agency says

First coronavirus death in Belgium, Belga news agency says

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Belgium's health ministry reported on Wednesday the first coronavirus death in the country, Belga news agency said citing a statement.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published < > Embed
News video: First Coronavirus Death Reported In Sacramento County

First Coronavirus Death Reported In Sacramento County 01:17

 An assisted living facility resident in their 90s has died from complications of the coronavirus, Sacramento County health officials confirmed. 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Idaho’s first coronavirus case is tied to Meridian’s Idaho State campus [Video]

Idaho’s first coronavirus case is tied to Meridian’s Idaho State campus

The woman who was the first person in Idaho with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is a student at Idaho State University's Meridian campus. Idaho State shut down the Meridian campus Friday morning for..

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 00:23Published
Coronavirus Update: First 2 COVID-19-Realted Deaths In NY [Video]

Coronavirus Update: First 2 COVID-19-Realted Deaths In NY

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Saturday delivered sobering yet arguably inevitable news: The first coronavirus-related death in New York state. Another report followed shortly after. CBS2's Scott Rapoport..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Sudan reports first coronavirus case

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, March 13 (KUNA) -- Sudan on Friday announced its first confirmed coronavirus case of a man who died on ...
MENAFN.com

Mauritania announces first coronavirus case

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, March 13 (KUNA) -- Mauritanian Ministry of Health announced Friday its first coronavirus patient who was a...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •WorldNewsReutersReuters IndiaSeattlePI.comSeattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.