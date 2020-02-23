Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Listeria outbreak: Four dead and two miscarriages in potential infection from recalled enoki mushrooms

Listeria outbreak: Four dead and two miscarriages in potential infection from recalled enoki mushrooms

Independent Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Four people have died and another 30 have been hospitalised with listeria, after eating what officials suspect were recalled enoki mushrooms from the company Sung Hong Foods.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Enoki mushrooms from South Korea recalled due to Listeria contamination

Enoki mushrooms from South Korea recalled due to Listeria contamination 00:28

 Cases of enoki mushrooms are being recalled because they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Story: https://wfts.tv/2ICgYkH

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

4 Dead, 30 Sick From Listeria Outbreak [Video]4 Dead, 30 Sick From Listeria Outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a deadly listeria outbreak. The dangerous outbreak is linked to mushrooms imported from South Korea. According to UPI, the outbreak has..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Four new cases of coronavirus in UK [Video]Four new cases of coronavirus in UK

Four cruise ship passengers flown to England this weekend have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 13. The four have been transferred to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Listeria outbreak linked to enoki mushrooms kills 4, sickens 36 across 17 states

A deadly listeria outbreak linked to enoki mushrooms from Korea has sickened 36 people in 17 states with four reported deaths, according to the CDC.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

NBCNewYork

NBC New York RECALL ALERT: This brand of enoki mushroom is being recalled after it was connected to a listeria outbreak that sic… https://t.co/TGUXmHtbVf 7 minutes ago

IndyWorld

Indy World Four dead after apparent listeria outbreak from recalled enoki mushrooms https://t.co/s9Wc0mA4o1 20 minutes ago

Libertygranny

Liberty RT @Independent: Four dead after apparent listeria outbreak from recalled enoki mushrooms https://t.co/CEfRXDGCiH 27 minutes ago

breakingnewsma

US Breaking News Four dead after apparent listeria outbreak from recalled enoki mushrooms. https://t.co/T3H6EpyMIu https://t.co/b0wYTMG81a 57 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Four dead after apparent listeria outbreak from recalled enoki mushrooms https://t.co/CEfRXDGCiH 1 hour ago

Jersey_Boy109

SSG Mark Metzler USA - Retired RT @nbcbayarea: A certain kind of mushroom is being recalled after it was connected to a listeria outbreak that sickened 36 people and kill… 1 hour ago

nbcbayarea

NBC Bay Area A certain kind of mushroom is being recalled after it was connected to a listeria outbreak that sickened 36 people… https://t.co/aOIjaqdLMX 1 hour ago

TheBingle

Bingle RT @NBCNewYork: RECALL ALERT: This brand of enoki mushroom is being recalled after it was connected to a listeria outbreak that sickened 36… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.