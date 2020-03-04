Global  

PM Trudeau, Ont. Premier Ford attended same mining conference as Sudbury COVID-19 case

CTV News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both attended the same conference as a man who tested positive for COVID-19.
Premier Ford 'in good health' after attending conference linked to latest COVID-19 case

Premier Doug Ford says he is healthy with no symptoms of COVID-19 after he attended a weekend conference linked to Ontario's latest and most puzzling novel...
CP24

Ontario's coronavirus cases hit 20, but Ford government stands by its sick day policy

Ontario's coronavirus cases hit 20, but Ford government stands by its sick day policyAs Ontario's COVID-19 case count continues rising, Premier Doug Ford's government is resisting pressure to reverse labour law changes that allow employers to...
TheSpec.com


mpodnar

Michelle P RT @CTVNews: PM Trudeau, Ont. Premier Ford attended same mining conference as Sudbury COVID-19 case https://t.co/jE0GHrQE0e #cdnpoli 25 seconds ago

CTVNews

CTV News PM Trudeau, Ont. Premier Ford attended same mining conference as Sudbury COVID-19 case https://t.co/jE0GHrQE0e #cdnpoli 4 minutes ago

so_she_smiled13

brianna RT @TorontoStar: NEW: A man from Sudbury who came to Toronto for a conference last week has been confirmed to have COVID-19, health officia… 4 minutes ago

