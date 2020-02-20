Carthaginian Government in Exile RT @pittman_george: Is it just me, or does she looks like a ventriloquist dummy? 🐷 Angela Merkel warns 70 percent of Germany could get cor… 2 minutes ago

Ken McPherson Angela Merkel warns 70 percent of Germany could get coronavirus https://t.co/H2jUn5S1qN 3 minutes ago

Kathie #bluestarmom Angela Merkel warns 70 percent of Germany could get coronavirus https://t.co/LBh7TRK7Rl Jesus why would she say th… https://t.co/jwouBFbfhy 3 minutes ago

[email protected] Angela Merkel warns 70 percent of Germany could get coronavirus: Is it still considered GERMANY after Merkel's anyo… https://t.co/ILP0Arcwzm 4 minutes ago

THEREDSTATES #CLOWNSHOW Angela Merkel warns 70 percent of Germany could get coronavirus ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ https://t.co/44n3wyB6t1 7 minutes ago

MSN International Edition Merkel: 70% of Germany could get coronavirus https://t.co/0lu07BZDZx 14 minutes ago

George Pittman Is it just me, or does she looks like a ventriloquist dummy? 🐷 Angela Merkel warns 70 percent of Germany could get… https://t.co/JmfcpSTMUs 17 minutes ago