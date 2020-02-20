Global  

Angela Merkel warns 70 percent of Germany could get coronavirus

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued a stark warning Wednesday, citing expert estimates that up to 60 to 70 percent of the population could be infected by the coronavirus.
News video: Most people will get coronavirus if left unchecked: Merkel

Most people will get coronavirus if left unchecked: Merkel 00:52

 German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned as much as 70% of the population will be infected with coronavirus &quot;as long as this situation continues to exist around the world.&quot;

