Placido Domingo engaged in 'inappropriate conduct' with women, opera company probe says

CBC.ca Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
An investigation commissioned by LA Opera into sexual harassment allegations against Placido Domingo has found that the legendary tenor engaged in "inappropriate conduct" with multiple women over the three decades he held senior positions at the company, which he helped found and later led.
