UK vows to build tunnel under ancient Stonehenge site Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Britain's government vowed on Wednesday to build a two-mile tunnel under Stonehenge, the prehistoric site made up of a mysterious circle of stones in southern England. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Stonehenge U.K UK vows to build tunnel under ancient Stonehenge site https://t.co/V5ROJXvEea 5 minutes ago Today24 UK vows to build tunnel under ancient Stonehenge site https://t.co/CYswx9vhOM 19 minutes ago Sandy Johns UK vows to build tunnel under ancient Stonehenge site https://t.co/kbPPuLFepC 51 minutes ago MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica UK vows to build tunnel under ancient Stonehenge site: Britain's government vowed on Wednesday t… https://t.co/eYCmdnmf4T 51 minutes ago UnbFacts UK Vows to Build Tunnel Under Ancient Stonehenge Site https://t.co/Bv7PYbmL3f 1 hour ago Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 UK vows to build tunnel under ancient Stonehenge site https://t.co/6wjyNKZcTe https://t.co/HmGhwVXOfA 1 hour ago greeen UK Vows to Build Tunnel Under Ancient Stonehenge Site - https://t.co/Yqsq18swfX 1 hour ago Devdiscourse UK vows to build tunnel under ancient Stonehenge site https://t.co/ZjvAWj48qX 2 hours ago