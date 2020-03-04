Global  

'Let's try democracy instead': Bernie Sanders' campaign rejects calls to end primary run after string of Biden victories

Independent Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Leading Democrat calls for debates to be postponed following Biden surge
News video: Bernie Sanders dealt a blow as rival Joe Biden takes Michigan primary win
News video: Bernie Sanders dealt a blow as rival Joe Biden takes Michigan primary win

Bernie Sanders dealt a blow as rival Joe Biden takes Michigan primary win 00:46

 Joe Biden seized the key battleground state of Michigan in the Democratic presidential primary to deal a blow to rival Bernie Sanders. Michigan was the state that helped to propel Mr Sanders’ campaign four years ago but Mr Biden took the honours there, as well as Missouri and Mississippi to give...

5 Takeaways From Tuesday's Democratic Primaries [Video]5 Takeaways From Tuesday's Democratic Primaries

5 Takeaways From Tuesday's Democratic Primaries 1. Joe Biden is in firm control of the Democratic primary. While Biden struggled in the first three contests, his performance in the past two weeks..

Democratic Presidential Candidates Cancel Rallies Amid Coronavirus Crisis [Video]Democratic Presidential Candidates Cancel Rallies Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders canceled primary election night rallies on Tuesday. According to Reuters, both campaigns were following guidance from public officials..

Sanders touts big Super Tuesday win in California

Bernie Sanders, former front-runner of the Democratic primary, fell just behind Joe Biden on Super Tuesday after the former vice president pulled off a few...
Joe Biden predicted to win every primary on 'Big Tuesday' in bitter blow to Bernie Sanders

Voters will choose between two men just a week after Super Tuesday, where Biden had big gains
