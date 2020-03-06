Livdose.Com Gun control advocate Gabby Giffords endorses Joe Biden for president https://t.co/ej2wQPjblE https://t.co/bZWfW7nbUf 30 minutes ago

Andrew Tuznik Former Astronaut and husband of gun control advocate Gabby Giffords leads the Republican in key swing state https://t.co/b92z7vdYF0 1 hour ago

Colorado Headlines Gun-control advocate Gabby Giffords endorses Hickenlooper at Aurora rally – https://t.co/qzOBKQtWP1 https://t.co/QUTy0UgA2B 10 hours ago

The Gazette Gun-control advocate Gabby Giffords endorses Hickenlooper at Aurora rally #copolitics (via...@eluning) https://t.co/JH8ZwgzDDO 18 hours ago

Rayhaan Merani RT @ammarmufasa: "Hickenlooper stood up to the gun lobby because lives were on the line. Gardner decided that campaign contributions from t… 1 day ago

Ammar Moussa "Hickenlooper stood up to the gun lobby because lives were on the line. Gardner decided that campaign contributions… https://t.co/2s39l5J0eE 1 day ago