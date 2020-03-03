Global  

Stock Market Bubble Threat – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
By Jomo Kwame Sundaram*

The US is currently still in a stock market bubble which, if history is any guide, is likely to end, as argued by Thomas Palley. While President Trump would, of course, like to sustain it to strengthen his November re-election prospects, the Covid-19 black swan is already showing signs of pricking the...
