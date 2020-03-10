Global  

News24.com | WATCH | Coronavirus concerns: Harvard transitions to online classes

News24 Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Harvard University recently announced their decision to move undergraduate and graduate classes online. The decision is due to the rapid spread of Covid-19 across the United States.
Harvard Transitions to Online Classes in Response to Coronavirus Concerns

Harvard Transitions to Online Classes in Response to Coronavirus Concerns

 Harvard Transitions to Online Classes in Response to Coronavirus Concerns Harvard University recently announced their decision to move undergraduate and graduate classes online. The decision is due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the United States. So far, there are 41 presumptive positive...

Colleges move to online learning

More colleges in Massachusetts are moving to online learning amid coronavirus concerns.

Colleges Move Classes Online As Coronavirus Spreads

Harvard and MIT are telling students they need to move out early. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Harvard to move to virtual classes amid coronavirus outbreak

Harvard University asked its students on Tuesday not to return to campus after Spring Break and said it would begin moving to virtual instruction for graduate...
College Towns to Clear Out With Virus Upending Local Businesses

Coronavirus is upending college campuses, as schools including Harvard and Amherst move to online classes and tell most students not to return to campus.
