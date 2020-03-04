Global  

Coronavirus: What is a pandemic, what does it mean, and does it change anything?

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: What is a pandemic, what does it mean, and does it change anything?The World Health Organization has repeatedly stopped short of calling the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic - until today. Speaking at a press conference today the director general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, finally used the...
News video: WHO describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic

WHO describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic 02:15

 The World Health Organization sees the outbreak of the new coronavirus as a pandemic, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday. Francesca Lynagh reports.

COVID-19 puts a snag in wedding reception plans [Video]COVID-19 puts a snag in wedding reception plans

Brides across the country are looking into postponing, canceling, or making changes to their wedding receptions as Coronavirus is an unwanted wedding guest.

Officials urge practice of 'social distancing' amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]Officials urge practice of 'social distancing' amid coronavirus pandemic

“Social distancing” is a phrase we’ve been hearing more to fight against coronavirus. That includes less handshaking, less hugs and going out less.

How The Pandemic Crisis Will Probably Develop Over The Next Year, by Brandon Smith

(Natural News) Brandon Smith from Alt-Market.com just nailed it. What follows is one of the best-written descriptions of where this coronavirus pandemic will...
NaturalNews.com

World Health Organization declares coronavirus a global pandemic

The spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has officially reached pandemic levels, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Wednesday. “We’re deeply...
bizjournals Also reported by •Eurasia Review•CNA•Deutsche Welle•The Verge•PinkNews•The Age•Reuters•cbs4.com•Mediaite•TMZ.com

