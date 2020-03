A video has gone viral on social media where a woman claims that China has been cremating COVID-19 patients who exhibit severe symptoms.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Wuhan suspends 11 makeshift hospitals as number of coronavirus patients continuously drops 11 makeshift hospitals have been suspended in Wuhan on Sunday (March 8) as the number of coronavirus patients continuously dropped in China. In the video, shot at a makeshift hospital in Hanyang.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:45Published 2 days ago Firefighters rescue suspected coronavirus patients after hotel in southern China collapses Firefighters rescue trapped people after a hotel containing suspected coronavirus patients collapsed in southern China. The video, filmed in the city of Quanzhou in Fujian Province on March 7, shows.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:07Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Ramdas Athawale's 'go corona' chant video goes viral A video of Union minister Ramdas Athawale, Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks chanting 'Go corona, go corona' at a prayer meet has...

IndiaTimes 1 day ago





Tweets about this