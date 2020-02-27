'Come home,' Chinese tell relatives in Spain as coronavirus cases jump

Global  

In a usually bustling Madrid street popular with the city's growing Chinese community, 14 of 17 Chinese-owned shops were closed on Wednesday, their shutters pulled down or notes stuck to window fronts saying the owners were away.
As new cases of coronavirus subside in China, Wuhan told to go back to work

Some key industries in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, were told they can resume work on Wednesday, a day after President...
China urges overseas Chinese to stay home as imported virus cases rise

Chinese authorities on Tuesday asked overseas Chinese to reconsider or minimize their travel plans as the coronavirus epidemic spreads across the world and...
