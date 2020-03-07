How could the COVID-19 pandemic impact Parliament Hill?

Global  

CTV News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
With the COVID-19 virus now declared a global pandemic, questions are swirling around how the novel coronavirus could change the way things run on Parliament Hill. CTVNews.ca offers a rundown of potential scenarios, given we've now seen a few instances of high-profile policymakers who have potentially crossed paths with COVID-19 patients.
