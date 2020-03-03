Global  

Google Asks North American Staff To Work Remotely Due To Coronavirus

Newsy Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Google Asks North American Staff To Work Remotely Due To CoronavirusWatch VideoGoogle's parent company, Alphabet, is encouraging its tens of thousands of North American employees to stay home as coronavirus continues to spread. 

According to a memo obtained by multiple news outlets, the tech giant is recommending that North America-based staff work from home through April 10, if their...
News video: Google Asks North American Staff To Work Remotely Due To Coronavirus

Google Asks North American Staff To Work Remotely Due To Coronavirus 00:56

 Apple, Facebook and other tech giants have also asked Bay Area and Seattle employees to work remotely due to coronavirus concerns.

Google Tells Its North American Staff to Stay Home to Prevent Coronavirus Spread [Video]Google Tells Its North American Staff to Stay Home to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Google told its employees in North America to stay home until at least April 10 due to coronavirus fears. The tech giant is also establishing a "COVID-19 Fund" to pay temporary workers and vendors for..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:36Published

Google Asks 100,000 U.S. Employees To Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Google Asks 100,000 U.S. Employees To Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Google has requested all of its North American employees and contractors work from home due to the coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published


Google UK and Ireland staff urged to work from home amid coronavirus concerns

Google is recommending UK and Ireland employees work from home from Thursday in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the PA news agency understands.
Belfast Telegraph

Google is making the premium version of its workplace video chat tool free until July, to help businesses and schools working remotely due to coronavirus

Google is making the premium version of its workplace video chat tool free until July, to help businesses and schools working remotely due to coronavirus· Google is making the premium paid features in its Hangouts Meet video-conferencing features free until July 1, to help businesses and schools keep operating...
Business Insider


