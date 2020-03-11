U.S., Canada Intercept 2 Russian Aircraft Off The Coast Of Alaska
Watch VideoThe U.S. and Canada intercepted two Russian jets off the coast of Alaska, following them for about four hours.
The North America Aerospace Defense Command said two Russian reconnaissance bombers entered an Alaskan military zone over the Beaufort Sea.
While they never entered U.S. or Canadian airspace, the Russian...
