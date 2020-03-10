Global  

Would A Victorious Joe Biden Be Removed For Mental Incapacity? – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The Democratic Party is now confronted with a dilemma. Its two possible presidential nominees are perhaps equally unpalatable, though for different reasons. Socialist Bernie Sanders is, the establishment believes from a practical standpoint, ideologically unfit; Joe Biden is a garrulous gaffe machine who is mentally unfit. Yet...
Jill Stein calls out Joe Biden's gaffes, questions his mental capacity on Twitter

Former Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein criticized Joe Biden's campaign on Twitter Tuesday, for failing to address his apparent mental decline,
FOXNews.com

