Chicago, other cities, cancel St. Patrick’s Day parades

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago on Wednesday joined the ranks of cities around the world to scrap St. Patrick’s Day parades amid concerns about spread of the new coronavirus, calling off an event that attracts tens of thousands of revelers who line the streets, pack themselves into pubs and peer into a river that every year […]
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: All Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parades Postponed Amid Spread Of Coronavirus

All Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parades Postponed Amid Spread Of Coronavirus 03:10

 All three of the St. Patrick's Day parades in Chicago this weekend, as well as the dyeing of the Chicago River, have been postponed indefinitely, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. CBS 2's Eric Cox reports.

Chicago Downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Chicago Downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Chicago's downtown St. Patrick's Day parade has been canceled amid coronavirus concerns. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:19Published

Tampa rated one of the best cities for St. Patrick's Day celebrations | Taste and See Tampa Bay [Video]Tampa rated one of the best cities for St. Patrick's Day celebrations | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Tampa was recently named one of the best cities in the country to celebrate St. Patrick&apos;s Day.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published


Coronavirus: Meeting to decide if St Patrick's Day parades in Ireland will get green light

Coronavirus: Meeting to decide if St Patrick's Day parades in Ireland will get green lightOrganisers of more than 100 St Patrick's Day parades and festivals in the Republic will meet over the next 72 hours to determine if events should be cancelled or...
Belfast Telegraph

Irish St. Patrick's Day parades canceled over coronavirus: RTE

All Irish St. Patrick's Day parades, including Dublin's main celebration that draws around 500,000 revelers from all over the world each year, were canceled on...
Reuters


Star_Foreign

Star World Chicago, other cities, cancel St. Patrick’s Day parades https://t.co/hD72QBVbZs 4 minutes ago

CabbageTV

Shawn Cabbagestalk Chicago, other cities, cancel St. Patrick’s Day parades https://t.co/LaVIA5ZHNv 8 minutes ago

BostonSegway199

BostonSegwayTours RT @stephietweets: *Boston, Dublin, Chicago, and many other cities all cancel their St. Patrick's Day parades* Buffalo: Show must go on. h… 11 minutes ago

wics_abc20

WICS ABC 20 WEIGH IN: Do you think other cities should cancel their #StPatricksDay festivities? https://t.co/GskjemG5C3 2 hours ago

stephietweets

Purell Hand Sanitizer Princess *Boston, Dublin, Chicago, and many other cities all cancel their St. Patrick's Day parades* Buffalo: Show must go… https://t.co/H1xFcUP5YP 2 hours ago

NicoleAbbett

Nicole Abbett Ireland, Boston, Philadelphia and now Chicago cancel St. Patrick’s Day Parades. Other cities should follow suit.… https://t.co/KTalq78uIb 4 hours ago

ArshadParvez

Arshad Parvez Following other major cities such as Boston and Dublin, Chicago has cancelled Saturday's St. Patrick’s Day parade.… https://t.co/5HN6WahmhV 6 hours ago

schwavanna

s🍍a🍍v🍍i @treklock God I know. Other cities have cancelled their parades, even Ireland has cancelled events. Like***Chica… https://t.co/t2t4RIHWlC 1 day ago

