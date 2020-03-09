Chicago, other cities, cancel St. Patrick’s Day parades
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago on Wednesday joined the ranks of cities around the world to scrap St. Patrick’s Day parades amid concerns about spread of the new coronavirus, calling off an event that attracts tens of thousands of revelers who line the streets, pack themselves into pubs and peer into a river that every year […]
All three of the St. Patrick's Day parades in Chicago this weekend, as well as the dyeing of the Chicago River, have been postponed indefinitely, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. CBS 2's Eric Cox reports.