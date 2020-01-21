Global  

Iran agrees to send black boxes of crashed jet to Ukraine: official

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Iran's aviation authority has agreed to send black boxes from a downed Ukrainian jetliner to Kiev for analysis, Iran's representative at the United Nations' aviation agency told Reuters.
