Hollywood Predator Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

eBaums World Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Hollywood Predator Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in PrisonHarvey Weinstein is going to jail for a long, long time.
News video: Disgraced Hollywood Mogul Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison

Disgraced Hollywood Mogul Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison 01:59

 Michael George reports on Harvey Weinstein getting sentenced to 23 years for criminal sex acts (3-11-2020)

Harvey Weinstein to Spend 23 Years in New York State Prison | THR News [Video]Harvey Weinstein to Spend 23 Years in New York State Prison | THR News

The sentence was handed down by Judge James Burke on Wednesday morning, after emotional testimony by the two primary victims in the conviction.

Cheers break out after Weinstein sentenced to 23 years [Video]Cheers break out after Weinstein sentenced to 23 years

After former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for his sexual assault and rape conviction last month, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said, "The judge..

Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 years

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.
Belfast Telegraph

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, guilty of rape, sentenced to 23 years in prison

Harvey Weinstein was exposed under the ongoing #MeToo movement
DNA

