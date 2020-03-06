Global  

Senate panel postpones subpoena vote in Hunter Biden probe

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican-led Senate committee has postponed a subpoena vote as part of its investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, though the chairman of the panel says the probe related to the Democratic presidential front-runner will move forward. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee scrapped a vote Wednesday on […]
 Senator Ron Johnson, the Republican chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, reportedly cancelled Wednesday’s scheduled vote on a subpoena targeting Hunter Biden and Burisma Holdings.

