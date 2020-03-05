Global  

Poachers kill two of three remaining Kenyan white giraffes, officials say

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
A family of three extraordinarily rare white giraffes drew widespread attention and captivated animal lovers around the world after their discovery in Kenya. Authorities have since announced two of the giraffes — the mother and her 7-month-old calf — are dead, probably by poachers and underscoring the difficulty of conservation amid persistent poaching. The deaths […]
