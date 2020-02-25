Spain: PM Sánchez Says ‘We Will Do Whatever Is Necessary To Combat This Public Health Emergency’

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )





There are around 2,200 reported cases of coronavirus in... Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called for a united and coordinated response to the coronavirus crisis and announced the government’s action plan to support families, guarantee the supply of healthcare material, protect jobs and provide liquidity to SMEs.There are around 2,200 reported cases of coronavirus in 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend