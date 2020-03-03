Global  

EU's Hogan cancels trip to U.S., Canada over coronavirus concerns: EU officials

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The European Union's top trade official has canceled his plans to visit Canada and the United States next week amid escalating concerns about the fast-spreading coronavirus, two EU officials said on Wednesday.
