EU's Hogan cancels trip to U.S., Canada over coronavirus concerns: EU officials

Amid growing concerns about the coronavirus, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez flew to Washington, D.C. early Wednesday for a series of meetings with top...

Google cancels ‘physical’ I/O 2020 due to coronavirus concerns Following a string of other tech cancellations in recent days, Google just announced that it will not host an in-person I/O 2020 over coronavirus concerns. The...

9to5Google 1 week ago



