In Reversal, Afghan Leader Agrees To Release Taliban Prisoners

NPR Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani now says he will free 1,500 Taliban prisoners starting this week and 3,500 more during yet-to-start peace talks with the Taliban.
Recent related news from verified sources

Afghans set to release 1,500 Taliban; US wants less violence

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — After a series of delays, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a decree early Wednesday promising to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners...
Seattle Times

Taliban rule out taking part in talks with Afghan government until prisoners freed

Taliban militants will not take part in intra-Afghan talks until about 5,000 of their prisoners are released, a spokesman said on Monday, presenting a major...
CBC.ca


PSmithDavisvill

Phillip C. Smith RT @NPR: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has agreed to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners in what is being touted as a good faith effort to get… 11 minutes ago

kleytoncooper

Kleyton Cooper RT @PapaESoCo: In Reversal, Afghan Leader Agrees To Release Taliban Prisoners https://t.co/C9XIiu89ys 12 minutes ago

PapaESoCo

PapaESoCo In Reversal, Afghan Leader Agrees To Release Taliban Prisoners https://t.co/C9XIiu89ys 15 minutes ago

CalebGleitsman

3rdWorldWorker In Reversal, Afghan Leader Agrees To Release Taliban Prisoners https://t.co/TsoBleXFhO 22 minutes ago

renee_vincent15

Renee Bolton Vincent Uhmmmm... this feels like a bad idea. Afghanistan To Free Taliban Fighters Despite Ear… https://t.co/sflrbc9j6D 39 minutes ago

LarryGorkin1

Larry Gorkin @NPR Release of the Taliban prisoners was expedited as 30% tested positive for coronavirus and wanted to self-quara… https://t.co/EoaV5GMD2V 50 minutes ago

