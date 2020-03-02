Global  

Alberta has 5 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 19

Alberta has 5 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 19

CTV News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Five more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Alberta.
News video: New coronavirus cases in Maricopa and Pinal counties

New coronavirus cases in Maricopa and Pinal counties 00:25

 There are now a total of nine coronavirus patients in the state.

Milwaukee mayor asks Gov. Evers to declare emergency over coronavirus [Video]Milwaukee mayor asks Gov. Evers to declare emergency over coronavirus

Three more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin, bringing the total of active cases to five.

Full news conference: Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett provides update on COVID-19 [Video]Full news conference: Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett provides update on COVID-19

Three more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Wisconsin, bringing the total of active cases to five.

Egypt's confirmed coronavirus cases increase to 67

Egypt has registered seven new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 67, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
Reuters

Algeria reports two new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to five

Algeria reported two new coronavirus cases on Monday, which brings the total of confirmed cases to five, state news agency said quoting a statement from health...
Reuters

