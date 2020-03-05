Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Music Festivals And Concerts In Jeopardy As Coronavirus Fears Worsen

Music Festivals And Concerts In Jeopardy As Coronavirus Fears Worsen

Newsy Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Music Festivals And Concerts In Jeopardy As Coronavirus Fears WorsenWatch VideoWith states and local health authorities banning more and more large public gatherings…  cultural events and major spring and summer music festivals are suddenly in jeopardy.

On Wednesday, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee banned “events of more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties to slow...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Music Festivals And Concerts In Jeopardy As Coronavirus Fears Worsen

Music Festivals And Concerts In Jeopardy As Coronavirus Fears Worsen 01:47

 The global pandemic is causing problems for festivals worldwide.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coachella and Stagecoach events moved due to coronavirus concerns [Video]Coachella and Stagecoach events moved due to coronavirus concerns

One of the biggest music festivals in the state has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus. Organizers of Coachella announcing this afternoon it is postponing the event.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:42Published

Will Coachella Be Cancelled Over Coronavirus? | Billboard News [Video]Will Coachella Be Cancelled Over Coronavirus? | Billboard News

BTS cancelled some concerts, as well as Louis Tomlinson and Mariah Carey. Now, the Ultra Music Festival was just shut down all over fears of the Coronavirus, so the big question is will SXSW and..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Concerts, Festivals And Movie Premieres Canceled Due To Coronavirus

Miami's Ultra Music Festival isn't the only major entertainment event canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. 
cbs4.com

Coachella and Stagecoach 2020 Music Festivals Officially Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Put away the flower crowns. The 2020 Coachella and Stagecoach Music Festivals have officially been rescheduled over ongoing fears surrounding the coronavirus....
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.