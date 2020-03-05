Music Festivals And Concerts In Jeopardy As Coronavirus Fears Worsen



Recent related videos from verified sources Coachella and Stagecoach events moved due to coronavirus concerns One of the biggest music festivals in the state has been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus. Organizers of Coachella announcing this afternoon it is postponing the event. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 00:42Published 6 hours ago Will Coachella Be Cancelled Over Coronavirus? | Billboard News BTS cancelled some concerts, as well as Louis Tomlinson and Mariah Carey. Now, the Ultra Music Festival was just shut down all over fears of the Coronavirus, so the big question is will SXSW and.. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:42Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Concerts, Festivals And Movie Premieres Canceled Due To Coronavirus Miami's Ultra Music Festival isn't the only major entertainment event canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

cbs4.com



Coachella and Stagecoach 2020 Music Festivals Officially Postponed Due to Coronavirus Put away the flower crowns. The 2020 Coachella and Stagecoach Music Festivals have officially been rescheduled over ongoing fears surrounding the coronavirus....

E! Online



