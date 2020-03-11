Global  

Treasury Department May Extend Tax Deadline Due To Coronavirus

Newsy Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Treasury Department May Extend Tax Deadline Due To CoronavirusWatch VideoThe Trump administration is considering extending the April 15 tax deadline in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said an extension would help "small and medium-sized businesses" and "hard-working individuals" affected by the virus. He said it would apply "to virtually all Americans,...
News video: Treasury Department May Extend Tax Deadline Due To Coronavirus

 Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the potential extension would apply &quot;to virtually all Americans, other than the super rich.&quot;

Trump Administration Considers Tax Deadline Extension Due to Coronavirus The April 15 tax deadline may be pushed back, according to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. The extension is intended to..

Treasury considers delaying tax day deadline over coronavirus

Treasury and White House officials have discussed the idea of extending the tax deadline as the administration considers measures to relieve financial pressure...
Seattle Times

Reports: Tax Filing Deadline May Be Extended Over Coronavirus

The U.S. Treasury is considering pushing back the upcoming tax filing deadline to curb the financial impact of coronavirus on American households and businesses,...
cbs4.com

