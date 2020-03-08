Global  

Trump to make prime time address on U.S. coronavirus response

Japan Today Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump will make a prime time address Wednesday on the coronavirus crisis, his latest attempt to counter criticism of his response to the growing health and…
News video: Trump: White House's Coronavirus Response Is 'Perfectly Coordinated And Fine Tuned'

Trump: White House's Coronavirus Response Is 'Perfectly Coordinated And Fine Tuned' 01:14

 President Trump defended his coronavirus response.

Exclusive: White House ordered classified coronavirus meetings [Video]Exclusive: White House ordered classified coronavirus meetings

The White House has ordered federal health officials to treat top-level coronavirus meetings as classified, an unusual step that has restricted information and hampered the U.S. government’s response..

Trump Praises California Gov. Newsom For Praising Him On Coronavirus Issue [Video]Trump Praises California Gov. Newsom For Praising Him On Coronavirus Issue

President Trump on Wednesday praised California Governor Gavin Newsome for praising his response to the coronavirus issue.

President Trump to deliver Oval Office address on coronavirus pandemic

Trump will deliver a prime time address to the nation hours after the World Health Organization formally declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Trump will make national address at 9 p.m./0100 GMT on Wednesday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would deliver a national address from the Oval Office at 9 p.m. EDT (0100 GMT) amid a coronavirus outbreak.
Reuters

RoscoeJames

Roscoe James This will FUBAR, for sure. It will be like Trump talking about the economy. Out of touch with reality: Trump to add… https://t.co/C1MNyYdjYR 1 minute ago

MasterRobyn

Roblyn “#VoteBlue” Namie RT @NBCNightlyNews: @PattersonNBC @Miguelnbc President Trump to make prime-time address on coronavirus at 9 p.m. ET: https://t.co/D90hzdIQO… 5 minutes ago

CurbedMLS

Nani Aventura RT @NBCNewsHealth: Trump to make prime-time address on coronavirus Wednesday night https://t.co/KpluEPLvlh 6 minutes ago

cahulaan

Patrick 🤢🤮 Trump to address nation on virus Wednesday night https://t.co/S6MCCYtMrY 8 minutes ago

SparkOne5

@SparkOne5 RT @worththefight2: Will it be a good thing to spend more of our money on business protections driving up the deficit even more without it… 8 minutes ago

laauger

Lou Auger RT @finsfanfirever: Trump to make prime time address on coronavirus Wednesday night https://t.co/J0gPmQv7Ha Here is the next load of crap… 10 minutes ago

dlspace108

dlh Trump to make prime-time address on coronavirus at 9 p.m. ET https://t.co/ygXws17usV via @NBCNews mf pos incompeten… https://t.co/LoYufQHslJ 10 minutes ago

macerD

Bob Mc Donald Trump to address nation on virus Wednesday night - GREAT LEADERSHIP MR. PRESIDENT!! YAHOO AMERICA!! https://t.co/tRc09nImJf 11 minutes ago

