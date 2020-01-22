Global  

Virus prompts late shows to drop audiences, ‘Survivor’ delay

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The ripple effect of the new coronavirus on the entertainment industry reached late-night television and far beyond to the series “Survivor” in Fiji. “The Tonight Show” and other late-night talk shows in New York announced Wednesday they will tape without audiences, while CBS said that production on the next season of […]
Daytime, primetime TV shows adjust to coronavirus outbreak

Shows like "The View" and "Live with Kelly and Ryan" have stopped filming in front of live audiences while late night TV has yet to change the format.
USATODAY.com

New York-based late-night shows to suspend live audience tapings over coronavirus threat

In a coordinated move announced Wednesday, late-night shows produced out of New York City announced they would soon begin taping without live, in-studio...
Seattle Times

