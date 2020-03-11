Global  

Coronavirus: Italy shuts nearly all shops as WHO declares pandemic

BBC News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
PM Conte says only food shops and chemists will stay open, as the WHO says coronavirus is a pandemic.
News video: WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic

WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic 01:28

 WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic Officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the pandemic from its Geneva headquarters on Wednesday. Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Until now, the WHO has declined to make a pandemic...

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US [Video]Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Speaking for just..

Special Report: President Trump addresses the nation on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic [Video]Special Report: President Trump addresses the nation on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic

President Trump, in an address to the nation regarding the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said he is suspending all travel from Europe (not including the U.K.) to the U.S. for 30 days..

Touring Stocks Drop as Coronavirus Declared a Pandemic

Concert promoters’ stock prices sank further on Wednesday as the World Health Organization deemed the novel coronavirus outbreak to be a pandemic, the health...
Billboard.com

Italy shuts ALL shops except food stores and pharmacies amid coronavirus

Italy shuts ALL shops except food stores and pharmacies amid coronavirusThe global coronavirus outbreak is a pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said, as eight people were confirmed to have died in the UK
Tamworth Herald

