Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > ‘Remain in Mexico’ is just one US response to asylum-seekers

‘Remain in Mexico’ is just one US response to asylum-seekers

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to continue making asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for their U.S. court hearings. It may be the most far-reaching measure in a series of policies the government has put in place over the last year amid an unprecedented surge of asylum-seeking arriving at the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Troops sent to the San Diego border over asylum policy [Video]Troops sent to the San Diego border over asylum policy

About 160 military police and engineers will be sent to border crossings in San Diego and El Paso this weekend, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:50Published

Trump's Remain in Mexico policy endangers migrants headed to US [Video]Trump's Remain in Mexico policy endangers migrants headed to US

While migrants wait in Mexico as claims in US are processed, criminal gangs in border towns prey on them.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. can continue to have asylum seekers wait in Mexico, Supreme Court says

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted an emergency request from the Trump administration to continue enforcing a policy that makes asylum seekers wait in Mexico...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Seattle Times

Supreme Court Allows Trump’s Remain In Mexico Program To Stay In Place

The Supreme Court delivered a win for the Trump administration’s immigration agenda, blocking a federal court injunction that would have limited a program that...
Daily Caller

You Might Like


Tweets about this

greeenorg

greeen 'Remain in Mexico' Is Just One US Response to Asylum-Seekers - https://t.co/uLqIPXUsmV 50 seconds ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime 'Remain in #Mexico' is just one US response to asylum-seekers - Mar 11 @ 7:42 PM ET https://t.co/mbr42RdnWi 1 minute ago

lmtnews

Laredo Morning Times 'Remain in Mexico' is just one US response to asylum-seekers https://t.co/BhTi9xhVHg 19 minutes ago

FastWorldNews5

Fast World News ‘Remain in Mexico’ is just one US response to asylum-seekers https://t.co/iJ6SpNIprq https://t.co/2CV6iKUUa1 29 minutes ago

simulator8

Friedrich List 'Remain in Mexico' is just one US response to asylum-seekers https://t.co/P6eWDJQTNF 33 minutes ago

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News 'Remain in Mexico' is just one US response to asylum-seekers https://t.co/KzysR6Hxqx 46 minutes ago

SuitJut

Gato raro 'Remain in Mexico' is just one US response to asylum-seekers https://t.co/1E2JD4CGMb https://t.co/67S4ARKT4q 54 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World ‘Remain in Mexico’ is just one US response to asylum-seekers https://t.co/sYkCk2YLg8 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.