Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Cruise industry, under pressure from Trump administration, hands in new coronavirus response plan

Cruise industry, under pressure from Trump administration, hands in new coronavirus response plan

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The beleaguered cruise industry has crafted a coronavirus response plan that will keep more people off its ships. Passengers who are 70 and older will be required to produce a doctor's note, according to a person familiar with the plan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Eye On The Day 3/11

Eye On The Day 3/11 01:22

 Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Results from yesterday's Democratic primaries and caucus, the new coronavirus response across the country, and Airbnb's unique accommodations contest. Do you have any ideas for an interesting place to stay?

Recent related videos from verified sources

18 Americans With Coronavirus Linked To River Nile Cruise Ship [Video]18 Americans With Coronavirus Linked To River Nile Cruise Ship

The Egyptian cruise ship MS A'Sara is currently sitting in quarantine on the River Nile, as passengers and crew wait for coronavirus test results. So far, at least 12 of the ship's workers have tested..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Exclusive: White House ordered classified coronavirus meetings [Video]Exclusive: White House ordered classified coronavirus meetings

The White House has ordered federal health officials to treat top-level coronavirus meetings as classified, an unusual step that has restricted information and hampered the U.S. government’s response..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump defends his rhetoric in 1st TV town hall of 2020

U.S. President Donald Trump defended his administration's response to the new coronavirus and his confrontational style of name-calling political opponents as he...
CTV News

US might defer Tax Day; Trump floats 0% payroll tax

The Trump administration's plan to blunt the impact of the coronavirus outbreak likely includes postponement of the April 15  -More- 
SmartBrief

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LaurieTMiller

TheAmazingLaurie RT @OConnellPostbiz: Cruise industry, at risk of being temporarily shut down, offers to bar people over age 70 from boarding new cruises as… 51 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.