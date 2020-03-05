No Audience For Upcoming Democratic Debate

Global  

Newsy Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
No Audience For Upcoming Democratic DebateWatch VideoThe upcoming Democratic debate will take place without a live audience over fear of the coronavirus,

The Democratic National Committee made the decision at the request of the Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders campaigns.

The debate is scheduled for Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona and will air on CNN.

 Sunday&apos;s Democratic debate will tape without an audience or reporters.

