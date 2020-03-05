No Audience For Upcoming Democratic Debate

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoThe upcoming Democratic debate will take place without a



The Democratic National Committee made the decision at the request of the Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders campaigns.



The debate is scheduled for Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona and will air on CNN.



